CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog Of The Week is Marisol.
She is a 12-year-old dachshund mix who is very sweet and has a very gentle nature. Marisol loves cookies and hanging around humans and is very curious of her surroundings, often following her nose wherever it takes her.
Marisol’s delightful personality and spirit are not affected by her Cushing’s disease diagnosis. She would be a wonderful companion for anyone looking for the love of a senior dog.
Marisol, along with many adorable dogs and cats, are available at PAWS Chicago through its virtual adoption process. Visit the PAWS Chicago website for more information.
While you’re there, catch the wave for the virtual PAWS Chicago Beach Party. It’s set to take place On Thursday July 23 at 7:00 p.m. Animal lovers will be able to learn a fun mixology lesson, adopt a pet, participate in a raffle and pet photo contests.
Anyone can participate in the silent auction. All funds raised will go to support homeless pets.
Click here for more information on the beach party. And click her for more on the silent auction.
Join us at @PAWSChicago's very first Virtual Beach Party! On July 23rd, we’re bringing the party to you live online in this free virtual event. Join PAWS supporters from around the world & save homeless pets. Register for free on https://t.co/O0YLtUFwlb
Hope to see you there! 🏖 pic.twitter.com/diIw52kfmn
— The Escape Pod (@The_Escape_Pod) July 16, 2020