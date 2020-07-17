CHICAGO (CBS) — Customs authorities intercepted a large shipment of highly dangerous opioids that was headed for the streets of Chicago, and the smugglers got creative hiding the drugs.
United States customs officials found more than eight kilograms of a highly potent opioid called acrylfentanyl. It was shipped from Mexico and seized last week at a hub in Louisville Kentucky.
The powder was rolled up in a tube and stuffed inside the frames of two large pictures of Jesus weighing 52 pounds.
Doctors say the drug is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.