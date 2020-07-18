CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a possibility of strong storms overnight.
The timing is tricky, but the window appears to be between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday for strong storms.
It will be hot and humid the rest of the day Saturday then a muggy night with those possible some severe thunderstorms.
The greatest risk from these would be damaging winds, hail and torrential rains.
The low for Saturday night is in the upper 70s.
It will not quite as hot on Sunday, but still near 90 degrees. It will be warm and muggy most of next week with some at least hit or miss thunderstorms possible every day.
Going forward, the best chance for some scattered thunderstorms is on Tuesday, and otherwise it will be hit or miss thunderstorms possible each day.
Highs will be mostly in the middle to upper 80s, but cooler at the lakefront.