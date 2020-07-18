By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — Ford took the wraps off the 2021 Ford Bronco earlier this week. It’s the hotly anticipated return of a model that hasn’t been around in more than 20 years.
You last saw a new Ford Bronco in 1996. The new Bronco is a great looking vehicle that takes design cues from the old Bronco.
The two-door sport starts around $30,000, and the four-door is closer to $35,000. The basic engine is a 2.4 liter EcoBoost that gets you 270 horsepower. A 2.7 horsepower EcoBoost V-6 with 310 horsepower will also be available.
The Bronco’s ground clearance is impressive at 11.5 inches with 35 inch tires and the ability to ford through water that’s nearly three feet deep.
With removable doors and top, the Bronco will remind you of a Jeep Wrangler, and that’s exactly what Ford is hoping.
The Bronco Sport will be here late this years, and the Big Bronco will be available by spring. You can reserve one now online with a $100 deposit. If you’re interested in a Jeep, a Forester or Rav-4, take the Bronco for a test drive.