CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,276 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 18 new deaths.
The department also reported 46,099 tests returned in the past 24 hours, marking the third consecutive day of more than 40,000 tested specimens and setting a new record for a 24-hour period.
The new figures bring the total number of cases in Illinois to 160,610 and the deaths to 7,290.
In Cook County, the new deaths included one male in his teens, two men in their 50s, two women and one man in their 60s, one woman and one man in their 70s, one woman in her 80s, and one man in his 90s.
The deaths also included one man in his 70s in DuPage County, one man in his 70s in Kane County, one man in his 60s in Lake County, one woman in her 90s in McHenry County, and one man in his 70s in Will County.
Morgan, and Peoria, and St. Clair counties also reported one death each.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for Illinois from July 11 to July 17 is 2.9 percent.