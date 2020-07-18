DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Indiana, Indiana State Department Of Health, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana Health officials Saturday announced 855 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and an additional 17 people have died of the novel coronavirus. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 55,654 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 2,627, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

An additional 193 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no confirmed test on record.

As of Sunday, nearly 35% of ICU beds and 83% of ventilators are available in the state.

To date, 614,455 tests have been reported in the state, up from 604,635.