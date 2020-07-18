CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged Saturday in a shooting that left two men and a 5-month-old boy injured on the Near North Side.

Teantun Davis, 21, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery involving he discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said Near North (18th) District officers were called around 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1365 N. Hudson Ave., between Blackhawk Street and Evergreen Avenue in the Marshall Field Garden Apartments, for reports of a shooting.

A red Hyundai sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

The 5-month-old boy had suffered a graze wound to the temple. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The adults — ages 19 and 25 — were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions were also stabilized, police said.

The red Hyundai took off from the scene, but Chicago Police went on to spot it on Lake Shore Drive. A pursuit started, and the chase later moved to the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Police did not say how high speeds reached.

The pursuit ended near 37th Street and Princeton Avenue, when the SUV exited the expressway. At that point, police said the men in the SUV jumped out and started running, but police apprehended them both.

Davis was due in court for a bond hearing on Sunday.

Police on Saturday did not release any information about the other suspect who was apprehended.