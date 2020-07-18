DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) —  Illinois State Police late Saturday afternoon were searching for a gunman who shot a driver on a ramp on Interstate 57.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on I-57 near 111th Street in Morgan Park.

The windshield of the driver’s sport-utility vehicle had several bullet holes.

State police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no lane closures associated with the incident.

The investigation remained open and ongoing late Saturday afternoon.