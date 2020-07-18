CHICAGO (CBS) — Work to repair an iconic northwest suburban bridge is close to being finished. Long Grove’s covered bridge was impassable.
The well known bridge was built in 1906 and added to the national register of historic places in 2018, but only 16 days after getting the distinction a box truck crashed into the bridge causing $1 million in damage.
Now nearly two years later, reconstruction of the bridge with steel reinforced supports is almost complete.
The village president says crews are in the “home stretch” of repairs.