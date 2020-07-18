CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting in Chicago’s River North neighborhood Saturday night left two people hospitalized.
Around 2:30 a.m. near Erie and Clark two people were on the sidewalk when a silver car drop up near them and someone inside starting shooting, according to Chicago police.
CBS 2 crews found several Divvy bikes left near the scene.
Although both people were hit, police said non of their injuries seemed to be life threatening. A 21-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, and a woman was also taken to Northwestern in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.