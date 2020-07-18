GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A man fired multiple shots at police officers trying to pull him over in Gary late Saturday afternoon, police said.
Around 5:34 p.m., Gary police officers attempted a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Impala with two people inside at West 24th Avenue and Colfax Street.
The driver did not stop, and one of the occupants fired two shots into the air while turning onto Colfax Street, police said.
As the officers pursued the vehicle, the male driver fired multiple shots at the officers behind him, police said.
The officers were in their vehicle and were not injured, police said.
The vehicle kept fleeing and eventually got on the expressway, heading west at an “extremely high rate of speed,” police said. Gary police terminated the chase in the interest of public safety.
Just after 6 p.m., officers from the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department found the vehicle empty in Hammond. It had been listed stolen out of Calumet City since May, and had a stolen Indiana license plate, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident and the assailants is asked to contact the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.