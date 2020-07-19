CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Sunday night were looking for several suspects who took not one, but two cars from the same location in Chatham.
One of the cars that was taken belongs to a woman who was pulling into her garage near 81st Street and Indiana Avenue Saturday night when it happened.
She spoke to us, but did not want to show her face.
“As I continued on pulling into garage, they pulled up to me. They jumped out. The driver – maybe, couldn’t have been more than 17 to 19, with some kids that were 10 to 12 – they put a gun to me, took my car, took my husband’s car that was parked in the garage, and they fled in their car,” the woman said.
Investigators located one of the stolen cars at a gas station in Park Manor. It had a flat tire.
The second car had not been found Sunday night.