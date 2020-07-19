CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorm Sunday morning, but then conditions will improve throughout the day. Expect a breezy day with a high temperature of 89 degrees and conditions drying out through the afternoon.
Sunday night will be clear with a low temperature in the low 70s.
Monday will bring partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the middle 80s, which is seasonable.
Forecast-
Sunday: A thunderstorm chance early. Gradual midday clearing. High 89
Sunday night: Clear. Low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny. High 84