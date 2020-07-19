CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said Sunday that it had received more than 20 complaints against Chicago Police officers as a result of protests in Grant Park.

COPA said it started receiving complaints during the protest Friday evening. The complaints included claims of excessive force, unnecessary oleoresin capsaicin (OC) spray or pepper spray, denial of counsel, and operational violations.

COPA began investigating the complaints as soon as they were received. They reviewed video shared on social media, police body cameras, third-party video, tactical response reports, and other materials.

“Regarding widespread video of an incident of a member of CPD striking a civilian, COPA is currently investigating,” COPA said.

Miracle Boyd, 18, said she had at least one tooth knocked out by a Chicago Police officer during the unrest on Friday. Some friends believe the officer was trying to punch away her phone and instead hit her in the mouth.

Video shows Boyd getting punched in the mouth by a Chicago Police officer – hard enough to lose at least one tooth while shooting video on her phone.

Hundreds were at the Friday evening protest rallying to defund the police, and some attempted to tear down the Columbus statue.

Chicago Police said some members of the crowd turned on officers, using the protest to attack them with fireworks, rocks, frozen bottles, and other objects.

CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards reported police brass told him “mortar round explosives, and sharpened PVC pipe fashioned into spears” were thrown at officers and recovered at Columbus statue Friday evening. Also, one police sergeant may have been blinded, Edwards reported.

UPDATE: CPD brass tells me “mortar round explosives, and sharpened PVC pipe fashioned into spears” were thrown at officers and recovered at Columbus statue Friday PM. Also, one CPD Sargeant have been blinded. @cbschicago — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) July 18, 2020

Video that surfaced Saturday shows a barrage of objects Chicago Police faced during clashes with protesters.

Video from an anonymous source showed show of what police previously described as rocks, frozen bottles, fireworks, and other objects hurled at them.

The images showed a more coordinated effort than previously thought, Demonstrators were seen packing together in formation with umbrellas outstretched, moving as a group toward officers.

About a dozen people were arrested, and approximately 18 officers were injured.

