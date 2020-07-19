CHICAGO (CBS) — The sounds of hip-hop and house music flooded the streets of the Lawndale community on Sunday.
Several Chicago DJs held an outdoor event to encourage the community to get involved in the fight against gun violence.
The DJs said they want to use music as a tool to spread a message of peace.
“We need for us to raise us. We understand the lingo of the kids. So why not use the heroes that they hear on the radio every day. Why not use the resources of the people that we see on TV every day?” said DJ Phantom. “We know our kids. They know us.”
The organizers of the event Sunday are also pushing for more economic resources for underserved neighborhoods where gun violence is a major problem.