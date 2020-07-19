CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 965 new COVID-19 cases, and six new deaths.
The new figures bring the total to 161,575 cases and 7,295 deaths.
The latest deaths include two men in their 40s and one woman in her 90s in Cook County, one man in his 80s in St. Clair County, and one woman in her 40s and one man in his 70s in Will County.
A total of 32,113 tests were returned Sunday, down from records over 40,000 per day in recent days.
The state reported there were 1,356 coronavirus patients in the hospital, with 320 in ICUs statewide as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, and 132 on ventilators.