CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police on Sunday were investigating a shooting earlier in the weekend on Interstate 57 near 147th Street, and another one on the ramp at 111th Street.
In the first incident in Posen, District Chicago troopers were called to the location at 2:56 a.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting. They found two victims – a driver and a rear-seat passenger in a vehicle who were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The front-seat passenger of the victims’ vehicle was not injured.
State police have learned that the shots were fired from another vehicle also headed north on I-57.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP at (847) 294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.
A driver was also shot around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the I-57 ramp at 111th Street in Morgan Park.
State Police said the shots in that incident were fired from a vehicle also traveling in the area near the ramp from southbound I-57 near 111th Street.
The windshield of the driver’s sport-utility vehicle had several bullet holes.
State police said the victim of that shooting was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.