GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A man was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in Gary, police there said.
Around 2:50 p.m., Gary police were called to East 6th Avenue at Maryland Street for shots fired with a man down.
They found a man face down outside with apparent gunshot wounds.
The as-yet-unidentified man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting the man’s identity is asked to contact the Gary Police Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.