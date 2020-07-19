CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the Loop early Sunday morning.
The victims were in a car near Wabash Avenue and Wacker Drive around 2:30 a.m. when they waved down officers for help, according to Chicago police.
A 35-year-old man was shot once in the neck, and 25-year-old woman was shot twice in the arm. Both were hospitalized, and the man died a short time later. The woman is in good condition.
It is unclear where the shooting initially happened before their car ended up in front of the Club Quarters Hotel.
Police said both victims refused to cooperate with the investigation.
There may have been a street party along the Riverwalk, but police have not said if that had anything to do with the shooting.
Detectives were searching for evidence and possible video of the shooting Sunday morning.