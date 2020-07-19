CHICAGO (CBS) — There have been several reports of people being scammed when they receive a debit card for unemployment benefits for which they have not applied, according to the Frankfort Police Department.
The cards have the Illinois state insignia and are used to load unemployment benefit payments after a claim has been approved.
Palos Park police say a senior citizen there was also a target. Police say scammers are applying for the IDES benefits and seem to be using personal information from victims obtained from phishing scams or previous unrelated data breaches. Sometimes the payments are sent to the real person’s account instead of the scammer and the scammers call, text o email trying to get the victim to send some or all of the money to them. They may even say they are from the state unemployment agency and that the money was sent by mistake.
Palos Park police recommend destroying the debit card if you receive one for which you did not apply.
If you receive a letter and a debit card from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, you are asked to contact police as you may be the target of fraud. Police also encourage anyone who has received these items unsolicited to contact IDES at 800-814-0513.