CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and critically wounded Monday evening under the Union Pacific-West Metra line viaduct on the Near West Side.
The shooting took place at 6:45 p.m. in the 300 block of North Leavitt Street, police said.
The victims were under the viaduct when a man on a yellow bicycle fired shots and struck them both, police said.
A 63-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and a 56-year-old man was shot and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said.
No one was in custody Monday night, and Area Three detectives were investigating.