DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — High clouds keep increasing for us ahead of a system in Iowa.

Showers are weakening as they encounter drier air over northwest Illinois. We’ll hold the clouds in the forecast into Monday night.

Next 12 Hours: 07.20.2020

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Monday night is 69.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 07.20.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

8 p.m. Tuesday: 07.20.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Passing showers and pop-up storms are possible during the day on Tuesday, but better-organized development is expected in the evening, roughly 6 to 10 p.m.

Next 24 to 48 Hours: 07.20.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Tuesday is 86, Wednesday 84.

7 Day: 07.20.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

As we reach for the weekend, it will be back to the 90s for a while.

Mary Kay Kleist