CHICAGO (CBS) — High clouds keep increasing for us ahead of a system in Iowa.
Showers are weakening as they encounter drier air over northwest Illinois. We’ll hold the clouds in the forecast into Monday night.
The low for Monday night is 69.
Passing showers and pop-up storms are possible during the day on Tuesday, but better-organized development is expected in the evening, roughly 6 to 10 p.m.
The high for Tuesday is 86, Wednesday 84.
As we reach for the weekend, it will be back to the 90s for a while.