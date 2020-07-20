CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re on the job hunt, Hoffer Plastics in South Elgin is making immediate hires for technicians.

The injection molding company is looking to fill positions for inspector technicians, set-up molding technicians, and mold repair.

More information can be found on the careers page at HofferPlastics.com/Careers.

Another company with openings is Swissport Cargo Services. They have 125 positions for warehouse employees who can help load cargo on and off planes and trucks at O’Hare International Airport.

If you’re interested they’ll be hosting in-person hiring events this week:

Location: 837 Patton Drive, Chicago, IL, 60666, Building B

Positions: Ramp Agents and Cargo Agents. Both positions pay up to $17 per hour.

Benefits: Full time Benefits, 401k savings plan, full medical benefits, flight benefits after 6 months and raises after a performance review. The positions also provide weekly pay for our employees, in addition to a fun family orientated environment.

Ramp agents are responsible for marshalling our aircrafts to safety and carefully offloading baggage’s from multiple flights.

Cargo Warehouse Agents– Work to exclusively move cargo from our customers such as Amazon to a timely load via planes and trucks. They are breaking down pallets and also using RF guns to scan products to load them. This requires a lot of physicality, the ideal candidate should love working in teams and have a flexibility to their work schedule!

If anyone is interested in working with Swissport, the company is conducting in-person hiring events on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 837 Patton Drive in Chicago, Building B.

Visit WWW.SWISSPORT.COM/CAREERS to apply.