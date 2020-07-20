(CBS Local)– Kylie Bunbury is one of the many big names featured in season two of “The Twilight Zone” on CBS All Access.

Bunbury stars alongside Topher Grace in an episode called Try, Try about a pleasant encounter at a museum between a woman named Claudia and a man named Marc that quickly turns into a much darker confrontation. The series executive produced by Academy Award winner Jordan Peele was definitely of interest to Bunbury since she is a huge science-fiction fan.

“Right when I read the script, I thought it was so interesting because it read more so like a play,” said Bunbury in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It’s just two characters going through a museum for the whole time. Me and Topher had a lot of material to learn. We approached it in this way where we wanted it to come off as this sweet, cute romantic comedy that takes a turn. We wanted people to really invest in these two characters and root for them in terms of maybe a relationship blooming of some kind. The experience was amazing. We shot in Vancouver and it is one of my favorite places to film. We got to film in a real museum and a lot of those masks are real.”

Bunbury says the episode was shot in chronological order and that helped to build up the creepiness of the storyline. The actor also credits Grace for how well he was able to pull off the role of Marc. Bunbury loves how Peele and the writers were able to address multiple topics in her episode of the show.

“The whole episode is about toxic masculinity that’s set in this sci-fi, Groundhog Day type of way,” said Bunbury. “It was more about picking up those subtle red flag clues that I think a lot of women and men have experienced in the start of a potential relationship.

FULL INTERVIEW:

In addition to her appearance on “The Twilight Zone,” Bunbury has been seen on shows like Ava DuVernay’s powerful Netflix series “When They See Us” about the Exonerated Five and the scripted series “Pitch,” where she played Ginny Baker, the first woman to ever play in Major League Baseball. Bunbury is thankful to have worked with creators like Peele and DuVernay.

“I think Jordan Peele is a very unique genius,” said Bunbury. “He has an acute eye for what is relevant today, but then sort of expands on that in ways that we’ve never seen before with Get Out and with Us. What I gravitated towards was getting to work on something with Jordan Peele attached to it in any way. Also, I’ve always been a big fan of The Twilight Zone. I even have the DVD set of the 19 all-time favorite classics and I like sci-fi myself. I just wanted to be a part of it because it’s The Twilight Zone. I’m not going to say no to The Twilight Zone or to Jordan Peele.”

