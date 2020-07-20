CHICAGO (CBS) — No more sitting inside some Chicago bars.

That’s just one of the tough new rules from the city on Monday, after a surge in cases of COVID-19 in young people.

CBS 2′ Jim Williams has a look at the new guidelines.

It happened so fast for Jason Freiman’s eight bars and restaurants; a vibrant operation to a complete shutdown.

“On March 15 we had 135 employees. On March 17 we went down to three,” Freiman said.

That was followed by 10 very difficult weeks. Then light at the end of the tunnel, as the economy and his establishments started reopening. Now two of his bars have to shut down. Again.

“I think the mayor is in a really tough place. We have to balance in the needs of the public and safety but the businesses, particularly hospitality, we’re all hanging on by a thread,” Freiman said.

Alarmed by rising COVID-19 cases, especially among the young in Chicago, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said “personal services requiring the removal of face masks such as shaves and facials are no longer allowed.” Also:

*Indoor fitness classes reduced to a maximum of 10.

*No more than six people at restaurant tables.

*And inside bars that don’t serve food cannot stay open.

Which explains why two of Freiman’s bars have to close. He sees a long recovery ahead for his business and for the economy.

“This is going be a problem for the 12 to 16 months easily. So that’s the real issue for the small businesses,” Freiman said. “How do we manage through the next 12 to 16 months?