CHICAGO (CBS)– It was another violent weekend in Chicago.

According to Chicago police, at least 70 people were shot between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday. Eleven out of the 70 shootings were fatal.

Ten of the weekend shootings involved victims under the age of 18. None of the 10 shootings were fatal.

In the most recent shooting incident, two men died and three others were wounded in Morgan Park. Police said a group was standing on the street at 113th and Carpenter just before midnight when someone started shooting.

A 26-year-old man was shot several times in the head and body, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 41-year-old man was shot in the back of the head, and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another 26-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken to Christ in critical condition. A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Roseland in good condition. A 48-year-old man was shot in the lower left flank, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported Sunday night, there also was a fatal shooting downtown early Sunday at the south bank of the Chicago River at Wabash Avenue

The victims were in a car in the 0-99 block of East Wacker Drive near Wabash Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. when they waved down officers for help, according to Chicago Police.

A 35-year-old man was shot once in the neck, and 25-year-old woman was shot once in each arm. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and the man died a short time later. The woman was reported in good condition.

As CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported Sunday night, two boys and a man were shot and wounded Sunday in the Auburn Gresham community.

Police said at 4:32 p.m., the victims were in front of a residence in the 8200 block of South Ada Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots.

In other fatal incidents this weekend: