CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs and White Sox squared off Monday night in the second of two exhibition games, this time at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The South Siders won again, hope they can ride a wave right into the regular season on Friday.

The Sox offense put a first-inning mercy rule on Cubs starter Darvish. And while Guaranteed Rate Field was empty and there were no fireworks from the scoreboard, the Sox supplied their own.

Yoan Moncada was in the lineup after missing two weeks of camp with COVID-19. He drove in Tim Anderson to start the scoring off against Darvish.

That was just the beginning.

Eloy Jimenez did the real damage in the first, with a grand slam off Darvish. It is a scrimmage, so they eventually just ended the inning with two outs and the Sox up 5-0 on the Cubs’ No. 2 starter.

Free agent Dallas Keuchel was starting for the Sox. He looked really good.

The Sox swept the summer scrimmage series, winning 5-3 on Monday night.

Keuchel knows he’ll get some help this year from the Sox lineup.

“Our lineup’s just as good as anybody’s in baseballs. We just have a lot of young guys that need to prove some things; prove some things again in order to get some street cred,” he said. “The biggest thing for me when I wake up in the morning is the fact that we know we have a great chance to win every night.”