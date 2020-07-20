CHICAGO (CBS) — We get a lot of emails – some nice, some not, and some asking for help – and we get back to all of those.

But over the weekend, CBS 2’s Brad Edwards got an email he couldn’t quite let go of.

The email was about a dog named Theo, who is maybe 12 and maybe has weeks to live – maybe less.

But he’s certainly living his best life now, enjoying a hamburger at the drive-thru and an ice-cream cone.

There’s a lot of maybes around Theo because he was found abandoned in Walmart parking lot near Joliet. His angels, Crystal Lake couple Jenny and Scott, now have him in doggie hospice.

Theo’s body is riddled with cancer and he is beyond medical help.

Abandoned in a Walmart parking lot, Theo was rescued just in time – for a bucket list. He's got too much cancer to cure, but his adoptive parents in Crystal Lake want Theo to get all the love he can while he's here. Can you help? Email mom & dad: jgibfeb67@aol.com@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xG4tXWJC0Y — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) July 21, 2020

He may not have time, but he’s got a bucket list. He also wants a boat ride, a fire station visit, and to go on a play date. For that, remember he’s in Crystal Lake.

And of course, he also got an appearance on CBS 2.

If you can help Theo complete his bucket list, Jenny and Scott’s email can be found in Edwards’ tweet above.