CHICAGO (CBS) — Hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced reimposed restrictions on bars amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Guthrie’s Tavern in Wrigleyville announced Monday that it is going out of business.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Guthrie’s Tavern. With the new restrictions set today for bars and the ongoing COVID restrictions, we don’t see a way we can survive,” Guthrie’s said in a statement Monday. “We have loved serving you for the past 34 years. We got to meet and know so many amazing wonderful people. Amazing people who turned into regulars, who turned into close friends and it was an absolute pleasure to get to know you all. You will be greatly missed.”

The last day for Guthrie’s, 1300 W. Addison St., will be this coming Thursday – also the last night before bars must close again.

As noted on the website for the bar, the tavern location began as a corner grocery store in 1900, and became a corner tap after Prohibition ended in 1933. The bar has changed names over the years, and has been open as Guthrie’s since 1986.

In addition to being a bar “where neighbors become friends,” Guthrie’s is also known for its assortment of board games. As noted on its website, the communal board games were removed due to the pandemic, but guests were encouraged to bring their own.

On Monday, Mayor Lightfoot announced a “retightening” of restrictions amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases. Under the new rules, which take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, taverns, breweries, and other establishments that serve alcohol for on-site consumption without a Retail Food license will no longer be able to serve customers indoors.

“We have made so much progress here in Chicago in containing the spread of the virus, protecting our health system and saving lives, and in general, the virus remains under control locally. But we are again seeing a steady increase in new cases,” said Lightfoot. “While we aren’t near the peak of the pandemic from earlier this year, none of us wants to go back there, and we feel these restrictions will help limit further community spread.”

The decision was made with the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Guthrie’s had just reopened on July 8, with restrictions including a mask requirement for those not seated, social distancing from other guests and staff, and a two-hour limit for each group.