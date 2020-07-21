CHICAGO (CBS) — Opening Day for Major League Baseball is coming up Friday.
The Cubs will play one more exhibition game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, and will then brace for the 60-game race.
Anthony Rizzo’s back is improving, and he hopes to play in Friday’s season opener. But first, he will test it out against the Twins.
Meanwhile, Jose Quintana had surgery on his throwing hand thumb three weeks ago, after slicing it on a broken wine glass while washing dishes.
Quintana has just started throwing a ball again.
“I know it’s too soon to say how I’ll feel on the bullpen, but I’m lucky my tendon’s good,” he said. “It felt really good when I threw the ball the past two days.”
Meanwhile, if exhibition games counted, the White Sox would be planning a virtual parade.
Their young offense put on a show while sweeping the Cubs in two exhibition games.
Now the real games are almost here, along with quickly-growing expectations.
“I don’t want to jump through the screen excited. But the Chicago White Sox are in a good position,” said White Sox Manager Rick Renteria. We’re starting to see the maturity, and I’ll take this group hands down and be happy to take it no matter how it goes.”