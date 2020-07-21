CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a partial clearing Tuesday afternoon as we sat between two storm clusters.
Storms over western Illinois will try to organize and head in our direction with sunset. But morning/midday activity has left some stable air in place, so some trends bring showers and storms in with sunset and then they weaken as they move through our area.
The best timeframe for rain is sunset to 10 p.m. Heavy downpours and gusty winds possible during that time.
Leftover showers could linger in spots Wednesday morning with clearing by afternoon.
We are still expecting 90s this weekend.