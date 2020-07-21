DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, e learning, Evanston, Evanston Township High School, Tracking Coronaviruis In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS)– Evanston Township High School announced reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

“Beginning Monday, August 17, all ETHS students will participate in Enhanced E-learning until further notice,” school officials stated.

Students will still follow their daily class period schedules with the same attendance, grading and academic expectations. School officials released “Enhanced E-Learning Guidelines” that includes grading policies as well as scheduling formats.

The reopening plan includes efforts to meet the social emotional needs of the students throughout the E-learning.

ETHS officials will hold a virtual Town Hall on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to address community questions.

 