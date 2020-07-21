CHICAGO (CBS)– Evanston Township High School announced reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.
“Beginning Monday, August 17, all ETHS students will participate in Enhanced E-learning until further notice,” school officials stated.
Students will still follow their daily class period schedules with the same attendance, grading and academic expectations. School officials released “Enhanced E-Learning Guidelines” that includes grading policies as well as scheduling formats.
The reopening plan includes efforts to meet the social emotional needs of the students throughout the E-learning.
ETHS officials will hold a virtual Town Hall on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to address community questions.