DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Booth Cottage, Demolition, Frank Lloyd Wright, Glencoe

CHICAGO (CBS) — A structure designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright is getting a lift to save it from demolition.

Booth Cottage is being moved from its address on Franklin Road in Glencoe. It’ll end up at a nearby park.  Booth Cottage was built in 1913 and will be restored to serve as a museum and research center.

RELATED: ‘Incomplete’ Demolition Permit Filed For Frank Lloyd Wright Booth Cottage

 