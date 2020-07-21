CHICAGO (CBS) — A structure designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright is getting a lift to save it from demolition.
Booth Cottage is being moved from its address on Franklin Road in Glencoe. It’ll end up at a nearby park. Booth Cottage was built in 1913 and will be restored to serve as a museum and research center.
The Conservancy was able to act quickly to help save Booth Cottage from demolition. We're asking for your help to make sure we're ready to face the next threat. During our summer appeal matching challenge, your gift to the Conservancy is doubled. https://t.co/xl1A3bQt27
— Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy (@SaveWrightFLWBC) June 30, 2020
RELATED: ‘Incomplete’ Demolition Permit Filed For Frank Lloyd Wright Booth Cottage