CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 955 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths.

The figures come out of a total of 29,745 tests that were returned – a lower number than recent days. The statewide positivity from July 14 to July 20 is 3.1 percent.

The state is now reporting a total of 163,703 cases and 7,324 deaths.

The latest deaths include one woman in her 50s, six men in their 60s, two men in their 70s, and one man and one woman in their 80s in Cook County.

They also include one woman in her 80s and one man in his 90s in DuPage County; one man in his 40s and one man and one woman in their 80s in Kane County; one man in his 60s in Lake County; two men in their 70s in McHenry County, one woman in her 80s in St. Clair County; and one man in his 50s, one man in his 70s, and one man in his 80s in Winnebago County.

As of Monday night, 1,466 people were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, of whom 320 were in the ICU and 142 were on ventilators.

The IDPH on Tuesday identified some specific institutions that have seen outbreaks. The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice’s IYC St. Charles facility reported 16 new cases among its staff and three new cases among youth inmates. All youth and staff have been tested for coronavirus and the institution is also implementing programming changes.

The Chester Mental Health Center in downstate Randolph County reported 24 staff and five residents with new cases of COVID-19. Shapiro Developmental in Kankakee County – which dealt with a major COVID-19 outbreak back in April – has reported one resident and six staff with newly confirmed cases.

Both institutions are undertaking full infection control measures, the IDPH said.