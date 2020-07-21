KANKAKEE, Ill. (CBS) — It was one of the first big warning signs of how quickly COVID-19 could spread – an outbreak at a state run developmental center in Kankakee.

On Tuesday, a new spike in cases was reported there.

As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported, the Shapiro Developmental Center was the canary in the coal mine for congregant living facilities way back in March.

After a sharp decline in cases, dozens – on one campus alone – has the focus back on state hospitals.

With autism, asthma, heart problems, and double pneumonia, Paul Bogue was one of the first Illinoisans to contract COVID-19. He got sick while living at the state-run Shapiro Center.

Bogue survived.

“Every day, I wake up and I am overjoyed,” said his mother, Cindy Bogue, “and I’m so grateful.”

She is grateful that her son is alive, and that he is no longer in the care of the state.

“The weight, its immeasurable the relief I have that he’s out of there – I feel so bad for all the residents that are stuck living there,” Cindy Bogue said.

Since Paul Bogue’s illness in March, Shapiro saw a spike that led to the National Guard being called into the campus and others like it. Then, there was a massive drop in cases.

And then on Monday night, we learned from the Illinois Department of Public Health that after two months without new cases, there has been a new outbreak at Shapiro – with 19 residents and 13 staff testing positive since June 25.

A total of 40 staff are out of work, and the new spike in cases is deeply troubling.

“I am not surprised at all,” Cindy Bogue said. “That place is run horribly, horribly.”

CBS 2 dug into the total cases at Shapiro as of Tuesday. Of the 472 residents, 102 have or had COVID-19. Of those, 69 have recovered.

That means 21 percent of all residents have or had COVID-19.

Of the 1,226 at the facility, there have been 85 confirmed cases. Of those, 64 have returned to work.

That means 6 percent of all staffers have or had COVID-19.

“It’s changed my entire life, and to me it is priceless,” Cindy Bogue said. “I love him and I’m so glad he’s home.”

To date, one resident from Shapiro has died from COVID-19, and no staffers.

The state Department of Human Services said late Tuesday that it cannot point to a single reason for the latest spike, and there is no plan for the National Guard to return to the facility.