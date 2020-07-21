DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:79th Street, Auburn Gresham, Carpenter Street, Funeral Home, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — As many as 16 people were shot Tuesday evening near a funeral home in the Auburn Gresham community.

The shooting happened at 79th and Carpenter streets. Police confirmed multiple people were shot outside the funeral home at 1018 W. 79th St., sources told CBS 2’s Brad Edwards.

Officials said at least nine people were shot and were transported by ambulances from the scene. The Fire Department said Advocate Christ Medical Center and the University of Chicago Medical Center received most of the victims.

The Fire Department said two additional victims were found near 63rd street and were in the process of self transporting.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke with people at the scene who said they were inside the funeral home when the shots started. He spoke to a woman who had blood on her jeans and who did not know whose blood it was.

De Mar is told some victims walked into hospitals, and officers even took some victims to hospitals, sources told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry.