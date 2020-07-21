CHICAGO (CBS) — As many as 16 people were shot Tuesday evening near a funeral home in the Auburn Gresham community.

The shooting happened at 79th and Carpenter streets. Police confirmed multiple people were shot outside the funeral home at 1018 W. 79th St., sources told CBS 2’s Brad Edwards.

BREAKING: 9 known shooting victims, per sources, at the scene of the funeral home — 1018 W. 79th. Others likely self-transported to hospitals. CFD now setting up a large staging / triage area. It happened in the 6th District — backup being called in from 4th & 7th. @cbschicago — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) July 22, 2020

Officials said at least nine people were shot and were transported by ambulances from the scene. The Fire Department said Advocate Christ Medical Center and the University of Chicago Medical Center received most of the victims.

The Fire Department said two additional victims were found near 63rd street and were in the process of self transporting.

Multiple people shot at 79th/Carpenter Spoke with people here who said they were inside a funeral home when the shots started. Spoke to a woman who had blood on her jeans. She didnt know whose blood it was. I’m told The funeral was for a shooting victim. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Aun75y7VZk — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) July 22, 2020

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke with people at the scene who said they were inside the funeral home when the shots started. He spoke to a woman who had blood on her jeans and who did not know whose blood it was.

De Mar is told some victims walked into hospitals, and officers even took some victims to hospitals, sources told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry.