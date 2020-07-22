CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Teachers Union takes its fight to continue remote learning to the streets of the Loop.
Teachers used a car caravan to drive home their point that the classroom is no place for anyone during the pandemic. The teachers union is protesting the city’s plan to combine classroom and remote learning when schools reopen in the fall.
They believe, even with the best of intentions and precautions, that returning to the classroom is just too risky given the gravity of COVID-19.
A top union official said with the new rollbacks of coronavirus safety rules it doesn’t even make sense.
The plan from Chicago Public Schools calls for a hybrid system, with most students in groups of 15 in class two days a week. And studying independently at home for two days with virtual instruction on Wednesdays.
But that’s only if public health officials determine schools are safe. A final decision on in-person classes won’t be made until late August and will depend on the number of COVID-19 cases the city is facing at that time.