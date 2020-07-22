HERRIMAN, Utah (CBS Chicago/CBS Sports) — The Chicago Red Stars are going to the NWSL Challenge Cup Final, after beating the Sky Blue FC in Utah.
CBS Sports reported an early offensive press led to two goals in the first 15 minutes, courtesy of Bianca St. Gerorges and Rachel Hill.
That set the tempo heading into the second half for the Red Stars, and Savannah McCaskill put things away in the 60th minute with the team’s third goal.
It was the first multi-goal performance for the Red Stars in the tournament.
Sky Blue FC scored two goals late in the second half.
The Red Stars will face Houston Dash in the final on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS and CBS All Access. Both teams will be playing for the right to be crowned champions for the first time in the NWSL era.
CBS Sports’ Sandra Herrera contributed to this report.