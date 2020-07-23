CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for a possible stray sprinkle this afternoon close to the Wisconsin state line, but otherwise another pleasant evening.
Skies will be clear heading into Thursday night as high pressure dominates our weather pattern. The low is 65.
Under the ridge of high pressure, wind flow is light and variable, so on Friday, lakeside temps could be a few degrees cooler as a light lake breeze takes shape in the afternoon. The high for Friday is 87.
Water temperature is 66 degrees.
Humidity returns this weekend as we hit the 90s again. Sunday is the steamy day with a feels like temperature of 100-105.
A front heads our way Sunday evening, so a steady moisture increase ahead of it is expected. And heavy rain is possible Sunday night with the possibility of severe storms.