CHICAGO (CBS) — Just one day before their Opening Day, the Cubs and White Sox announced their 30-man rosters Thursday.

There was at least one small surprise when it comes to who did not make it for the White Sox.

Second base prospect Nick Madrigal had a solid summer camp, but he will start with the taxi squad in Schaumburg, along with fellow infield prospect Andrew Vaughn.

For the Cubs, Manager David Ross said Kris Bryant is ready to go after he missed the game Wednesday night with back tightness.

And just hours before the season started, Major League Baseball announced a significant change.

The playoffs will expand from 10 teams to 16, meaning more than half the league will be in the 2020 postseason.

Is that a good idea? Leaders of the Cubs and White Sox did not quite agree.

“Baseball’s a game about overcoming adversity, and this is as big of an adversity as I think you can put yourself in, and the team that did the best job in the downtime of being prepared and staying ready should be rewarded,” Ross said. “I’m probably a little bit against expanding it.”

“From a selfish White Sox standpoint, I’m certainly in favor of it, just for the mere fact that it enhances the possibilities that this group is going to be exposed to October baseball,” said White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn.