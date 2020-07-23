DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Filed Under:colleges universities, COVID-19, e learning, Illinois, Remote Learning

CHICAGO (CBS)– A coalition of higher education unions in Illinois is against students returning to classrooms this fall.

Thursday morning, members said returning would jeopardizes the health of students and faculty. They are calling for remote learning only.

Officials said they want to continue remote learning until more information is available about COVID-19.

The coalition wants schools to conduct risk assessments and guarantee there will be proper personal protective devices and sanitation before classroom doors open.

 