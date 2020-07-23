CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot while driving in broad daylight in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday.
The 35-year-old man was driving down the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street at 11:24 a.m., when someone in a black sport-utility vehicle – possibly a Jeep – opened fire, police said.
The man was shot in the chest and hit two other vehicles after he was struck, police said.
The man was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The assailant fled south on Springfield Avenue, police said.
As of Thursday afternoon, no one was in custody and Area Four detectives were investigating.