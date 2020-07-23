MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) — Michigan City has extended its beach closure for another week.

The Northwest Indiana municipality announced on its website Thursday that all city beaches, Washington Park Zoo, Michigan City Senior center, and Fedder’s Alley will be closed through Thursday, July 30, at 11:59 p.m.

The beaches closed at midnight this past Friday, with the plan at the time for them to be closed for one week.

They were closed by executive order from Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. Mayor Parry said after a visit to the beach himself, he was left with no choice.

“There’s very little consideration for our beach,” he said last week. “There was no social distancing, no mask.”

Parry said over the few weeks before the closure, the parking lots at Michigan City beaches have been over capacity several times, citing fewer options for beachgoers.

Mayor Parry said they had to close the beach early several times in those few weeks because of the full parking lots.

“It was just shoulder to shoulder people,” he said. “It’s a younger crowd, and I think that’s what’s making the numbers jump up.”

Chicago beaches have been closed for months with no signs of reopening soon. Thus, Illinois residents have been flocking to Indiana’s beaches.

Parry said people coming in from Chicago are crucial for tourism in Michigan City. But right now, the pandemic is more important.