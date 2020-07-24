CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people are dead and four others injured after a drive-by shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood.
The group was standing on the sidewalk near 120th Street and Prairie Avenue Thursday night when someone in a tan sedan fired shots into crowd. The incident took place just after 10:30 p.m.
A 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene and a man was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.
Four other people were injured during the shooting. The victims range in age from 23 to 27 years old.
No one is in custody.
This is a developing story.