CHICAGO (CBS) — Eric Jaglicic, an aspiring rapper known as “Chicago Blaxican” has been ordered held on $1 million bail, charged with a series of threatening emails and videos targeting Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, one of his top deputies, and former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

Jaglicic, 40, has been charged with one count each of intimidation, threatening a public official, and electronic harassment. A Cook County judge set his bail at $1 million on Friday.

It was one specific video posted just this week that caught the attention of the Chicago Police Department.

“Consider this a warning,” an automated voice says in the video.

In the video, Jaglicic is apparently threatening Madigan and Illinois Chief Deputy Attorney General Brent Stratton.

“You keep playing judge and jury and Commander Jon Burge with me, I’m going to play judge and jury and Commander Jon Burge with you,” the automated voice says, referring to the late Chicago Police commander who went to prison for lying about the torture of criminal suspects.

Later in the video, Jaglicic pulls out a sword after mentioning Raoul. The automated voice chimes in with a serious threat.

“If I went to your families’ home with my weapon, that would hurt, wouldn’t it,” the voice says.

Jaglicic is apparently upset with the way a case he previously did time for was handled.

The “aspiring” rapper goes by the name “Chicago Blaxican” Along with the threatening videos, Jaglicic is accused of sending harassing emails to public officials— “If you don’t respond to me by Wed at 12, we are moving in FULL FORCE TO ALL YOUR HOMES..” pic.twitter.com/omj7mwV7to — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) July 24, 2020

Cook County prosecutors said Jaglicic, a convicted felon, had been trying to get the Illinois Attorney General’s office to look into what he claimed was an “unethical prosecution” by Madigan, who left office in 2019.

In 2008, Jaglicic was convicted of multiple counts of felony theft, securities fraud, and threatening a witness in DuPage County, and perjury and obstruction of evidence charges in Will County, in connection to a scheme to swindle $1.6 million from more than a dozen investors. He was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison.

According to Cook County prosecutors, Jaglicic claimed investigators unlawfully seized items from his home, and left voicemails for Chief Deputy Attorney General Brent Stratton, demanding he review evidence Jaglicic claimed would prove he was wrongfully prosecuted.

In court filings, prosecutors said Jaglicic “believed he is owed millions of dollars back, and claims that he will use it for his plan, ‘Operation Chicago,’ to combat violence in the city of Chicago.”

According to prosecutors, Jaglicic sent Stratton several YouTube videos accusing him of covering up civil rights violations, and threatening Stratton, Madigan, and Raoul.

“This is a very clear threat, warning, promise, and future. Lisa Madigan has lied to judge’s and grand juries and Kwame Raoul and [Stratton] are covering it up,” Jaglicic wrote in an email sent to Stratton on Friday, according to a court filing. “I need this this to be fixed by Wednesday at 12:00 pm central time. If it is not fixed, I am going directly to Lisa Madigan’s house with my people, [Stratton’s] house and Kwame as well. If I die, it is OK, I died for a good cause.”

“Your options are to fix what Lisa Madigan has done to me and have Kwame work with me on Operation Chicago to fix Chicago, stop tha kidnappings, stop tha bullets going into tha heads of little babies and protect our Chicago Police, THEN WE ARE DONE If you do not respond to me by Wednesday at 12:00, we are moving in FULL FORCE TO YOU ALL YOUR HOMES and it ends on that date. If I do live, which I do not expect to, but if I do, I already have 12 plans that are fully paid for for you 3,” Jaglicic added. “Choice is yours. Never ever lie to a judge, grand jury and disobey what a judge ordered. Just for tha record, I work for someone, someone very dangerous and were not sitting by anymore. Wednesday by 12:00 central time.”

Prosecutors said, in an earlier email, Jaglicic claimed dangerous people he works for “would go to great lengths to harm Lisa Madigan’s family.”

Police secured a warrant for Jaglicic’s arrest on Tuesday, and he turned himself in the next day. Prosecutors said he admitted sending emails to Stratton, but claimed they might have been hacked into after he sent them, and modified to add threats.

Prosecutors said he bought a sprawling mansion in the early 2000s with money he swindled from investors – about $1.6 million in all – promising those investors big returns for a movie he was making with a big Hollywood name. But there was no movie.

A spokeswoman for the Illinois Attorney General’s office issued the following statement in response to the threats: “The safety of our employees is the Attorney General’s top priority, and we are committed to ensuring their safety as they serve the people of Illinois.”

Former Attorney General Madigan did not respond to our requests for comment.