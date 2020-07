Opening Day Arrives For Cubs, White Sox; But The Only Fans In The Stands Will Be Cardboard, And Only On The South SideUsually the lots outside Guaranteed Rate Field would be filling up with tailgaters a couple hours before a game, but for the opener of the shortened 2020 season, there won’t be any tailgating, because fans aren’t allowed in the stadium for now.

Brent Seabrook Won't Travel With Blackhawks For PlayoffsVeteran defenseman Brent Seabrook won't play for the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL playoffs after not feeling well enough following three surgeries.

MLB, Players Agree To Expand Playoffs To 16 Teams For 2020The decision to expand the playoffs makes it likely teams with losing records will reach the postseason.

Houston Dash Head Coach James Clarkson On NWSL Challenge Cup Final: 'Our Feet Are Definitely On The Ground, There's A Real Focus In The Group'The Dash head coach discusses the team's performance in the Challenge Cup and how they're feeling heading into the franchise's first ever final appearance.

Cubs, White Sox Announce 30-Man Opening Day Rosters For FridayJust one day before their Opening Day, the Cubs and White Sox announced their 30-man rosters Thursday.

Despite Empty Ballparks On Opening Day, Nearby Bars, Restaurants Want Fans To Support Their Businesses"The business model as it is today will have to change if we are going to survive."