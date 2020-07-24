CHICAGO (CBS) — A helicopter is shown with an FBI logo on the side. But it is not a real FBI chopper. It’s just a stunt. And it got a Chicago rapper in big trouble.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has the story.

Eric Jaglicic, a wanna be rapper who goes by the name “Chicago Blaxican” is now charged with three felonies for posting threatening videos. Jaglicic is in this position because he believes he was wrongly prosecuted in a case hes already done time for. So he’s now created these threatening videos.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, his chief deputy and former Attorney General Lisa Madigan are all mentioned. Jaglicic is also behind a 2018 stunt, renting a helicopter and marking FBI on the side.

The chopper then flies extremely low and within feet of the John Hancock building, blasting the condos with a spot light, all for a YouTube video the 40-year old produced and starred in.

Daniel Monge took the video that evening. He was worried because he felt the helicopter was dangerously close to the Hancock.

“I never seen a chopper flying that close to the building with the lights shooting,” he said.

Jaglicic is angry at the politicians for what he perceives as the mishandling of a case he was previously convicted on. The Chicago Blaxican’s home was seized in that old case. He even made an appearance on an episode of CNBC’s American Greed program, showing off his enormous home and exotic animals.

He defrauded more than a dozen investors out of $1.6 million for a non-existent movie with Adam Sandler. Now Jaglicic finds himself in the spotlight once again.

Bond has been set for Jaglicic at a million dollars.