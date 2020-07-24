CHICAGO (CBS)– After protests, demonstrations and violent clashes with police, Chicago’s Christopher Columbus statues have been removed from both Grant Park and Arrigo Park.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported crowds cheered overnight as the Grant Park statue was removed by the city. The statue in Little Italy was removed early Friday morning.

#BREAKING: Chicago’s Columbus statue in Grant Park is getting removed overnight by the city now @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/apis1VzCwZ — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) July 24, 2020

Crowds protested outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home overnight, hours later, after the first statue was removed.

Lightfoot’s office released a statement on the statue removal Friday morning.

The City of Chicago—at Mayor Lightfoot’s direction—has temporarily removed the Christopher Columbus statues in Grant Park and Arrigo Park until further notice. This action was taken after consultation with various stakeholders. It comes in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police, as well as efforts by individuals to independently pull the Grant Park statue down in an extremely dangerous manner. This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city’s symbols. In addition, our public safety resources must be concentrated where they are most needed throughout the city, and particularly in our South and West Side communities. Over the coming days, Mayor Lightfoot and the City will be announcing a formal process to assess each of the monuments, memorials, and murals across Chicago’s communities, and develop a framework for creating a public dialogue to determine how we elevate our city’s history and diversity.

On July 18, a group of protesters clashed with police officers at the Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago’s Grant Park Friday night. Some of them tried to tear down the statue and even turned on the officers, attacking at least 18 of them during the demonstration.

The demonstration started at Buckingham Fountain as a protest to defund the police before moving south into Grant Park. The situation escalated very quickly as more people showed up. Chicago police officers provided security, but once the crowd got to Grant Park things took a violent turn.

Some protesters defaced and tried to tear down the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park, which had been covered in a tarp for weeks.