MLB, Players Agree To Expand Playoffs To 16 Teams For 2020The decision to expand the playoffs makes it likely teams with losing records will reach the postseason.

Houston Dash Head Coach James Clarkson On NWSL Challenge Cup Final: 'Our Feet Are Definitely On The Ground, There's A Real Focus In The Group'The Dash head coach discusses the team's performance in the Challenge Cup and how they're feeling heading into the franchise's first ever final appearance.

Cubs, White Sox Announce 30-Man Opening Day Rosters For FridayJust one day before their Opening Day, the Cubs and White Sox announced their 30-man rosters Thursday.

Despite Empty Ballparks On Opening Day, Nearby Bars, Restaurants Want Fans To Support Their Businesses"The business model as it is today will have to change if we are going to survive."

Michael Jordan Game-Worn Sneakers Could Fetch Over $500,000 At AuctionChristie's has described the auction as "the most comprehensive sneaker record of Michael Jordan's era-defining Chicago Bulls career."

Red Stars Headed To Finals After Beating Sky Blue FCThe Chicago Red Stars are going to the NWSL Challenge Cup Final, after beating the Sky Blue FC in Utah.