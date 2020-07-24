CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported 1,532 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 19 additional deaths, as the state surpassed 44,000 virus tests for the second time.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has reported a total of 168,457 coronavirus cases and 7,385 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Illinois has conducted 44,330 COVID-19 tests in the past day, the second highest total number of daily tests so far, for a positive test rate of 3.5% on Friday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate as of Friday was 3.4%, up from 2.6% two weeks ago.
As of Thursday night, 1,471 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 325 in intensive care, and 115 on ventilators. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have been relatively flat since late June.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 95% statewide recovery rate as of Thursday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.