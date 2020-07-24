CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second day in a row, Indiana has set a record for new COVID-19 infections, surpassing 1,000 new cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,011 new cases in the past day, including 4 additional deaths. The seven-day moving average soared to another record high of 830. The surge has prompted Gov. Eric Holcomb to mandate mask-wearing across the state, starting on Monday. He previously left that decision to local authorities.

Hospitalizations have been slowly rising in Indiana due to COVID-19 since late June, with 850 people being treated in hospitals as of Friday. However, there still remains a large supply of ventilators for the most seriously ill, with 83.5% of ventilators available statewide. The availability of ICU beds statewide stands at 52.4%.

The news comes as school districts grapple with plans to reopen schools; classes start on Aug. 12. Gary schools have announced that they will start the year with remote learning. Hammond schools are still planning to open but will move to full e-learing if the postitvity rates don’t decline. Most districts in Lake County have reopening plans, but are giving parents the option to have their children enroll in e-learning.

On Wednesday, Holcomb issued some guidance for schools to mitigiate COVID-19, but said he would be leaving the decisions on how to reopen to local officials.